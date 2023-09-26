EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stake Boosted by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,395 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,145 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 18.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,478 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 351,270 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $45,496,000 after buying an additional 126,454 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.45.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock remained flat at $125.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 170,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,878. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.18 and its 200 day moving average is $119.02. The firm has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

