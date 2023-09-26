Ethereum Classic (ETC) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.18 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 26th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.18 billion and $4.43 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $15.19 or 0.00057888 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,266.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.37 or 0.00245052 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.25 or 0.00812729 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00014028 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.88 or 0.00547766 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00117529 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,199,868 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.