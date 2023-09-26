Ethereum (ETH) Market Capitalization Tops $191.10 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for about $1,589.44 or 0.06057511 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $191.10 billion and $175.69 million worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00034366 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00026891 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00016327 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00011208 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,232,366 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

