Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stake Lowered by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 473,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,480 shares during the period. Euronet Worldwide comprises about 4.0% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $55,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,222,000 after buying an additional 87,988 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,521,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 886.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 25,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EEFT traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,877. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $121.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.29 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 7.77%. Analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EEFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $119.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.38.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

