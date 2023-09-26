European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$34.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$34.32 million.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners cut shares of European Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

