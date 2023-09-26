Everipedia (IQ) One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.73 Million

Everipedia (IQ) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Everipedia has a market cap of $62.50 million and approximately $5.73 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia token can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 16,652,993,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. The official website for Everipedia is iq.wiki. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IQ (IQ) is a cryptocurrency designed to build a more intelligent future through artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. It powers IQ.wiki, the world’s largest cryptocurrency and blockchain encyclopedia, and integrates AI for article summarization. The token serves as a governance and DeFi mechanism, enabling IQ stakers to influence platform decisions. BrainDAO manages the IQ token and maintains a treasury of IQ tokens, stablecoins, NFTs, and other digital assets. IQ holders can participate in the HiIQ staking system and receive rewards for contributing to the encyclopedia. The maximum supply of IQ tokens is capped at 21 billion. The project began in 2018 with an airdrop to EOS holders, ensuring broad distribution.”

