Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Everspin Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Everspin Technologies stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.28. Everspin Technologies has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $10.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.33.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $15.75 million for the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 11.65%.

In related news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 13,323 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $130,565.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,416,866.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Everspin Technologies news, VP David Schrenk sold 8,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $87,484.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,938 shares in the company, valued at $597,192.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 13,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $130,565.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,866.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,440 shares of company stock valued at $869,263 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 32,978.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Everspin Technologies during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Everspin Technologies during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Everspin Technologies during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

