Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 51,267 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 26,108 shares.The stock last traded at $10.12 and had previously closed at $10.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Evotec from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

Evotec Trading Down 1.0 %

Evotec Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

