Exchange Income Co. (EIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 on October 13th

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Exchange Income Trading Down 1.5 %

EIF traded down C$0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$43.60. 34,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,703. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.03. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$41.05 and a 52 week high of C$55.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$48.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$627.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$612.07 million. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 5.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exchange Income will post 4.1484876 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EIF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exchange Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$66.33.

View Our Latest Report on EIF

About Exchange Income

(Get Free Report)

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.