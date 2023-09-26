FactSet Research Systems’ (FDS) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $464.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $442.73.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $436.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $430.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $377.89 and a 1-year high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.56%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total value of $1,316,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,618.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

