Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) was down 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.83 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 572,220 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 13,896,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FTCH shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $4.30 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.99.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.54.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Farfetch had a negative net margin of 37.83% and a negative return on equity of 75.72%. The company had revenue of $572.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.89 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Farfetch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 403.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

