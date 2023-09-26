Financial Contrast: TH International (THCH) versus Its Competitors

TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare TH International to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and dividends.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares TH International and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TH International
|$146.59 million
|-$110.36 million
|-2.26
|TH International Competitors
|$2.01 billion
|$176.92 million
|41.10
TH International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than TH International. TH International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Volatility and Risk
Institutional & Insider Ownership
52.0% of TH International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TH International and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|TH International
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|TH International Competitors
|517
|4412
|5763
|276
|2.53
As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 23.09%. Given TH International’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TH International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Profitability
This table compares TH International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TH International
|-60.68%
|-369.61%
|-20.66%
|TH International Competitors
|0.92%
|-17.70%
|1.96%
Summary
TH International competitors beat TH International on 8 of the 9 factors compared.
TH International Company Profile
TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. TH International Limited is a subsidiary of Tim Hortons Inc.
