Financial Contrast: TH International (THCH) versus Its Competitors

TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare TH International to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TH International and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get TH International alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TH International $146.59 million -$110.36 million -2.26 TH International Competitors $2.01 billion $176.92 million 41.10

TH International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than TH International. TH International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TH International has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TH International’s competitors have a beta of -5.67, suggesting that their average share price is 667% less volatile than the S&P 500.

52.0% of TH International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TH International and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TH International 0 0 0 0 N/A TH International Competitors 517 4412 5763 276 2.53

As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 23.09%. Given TH International’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TH International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares TH International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TH International -60.68% -369.61% -20.66% TH International Competitors 0.92% -17.70% 1.96%

Summary

TH International competitors beat TH International on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

TH International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. TH International Limited is a subsidiary of Tim Hortons Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for TH International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TH International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.