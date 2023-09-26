Financial Life Advisors Buys 13,609 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Financial Life Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 542.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,609 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 0.6% of Financial Life Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.25. 160,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,827. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.99. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $96.78.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.