Financial Life Advisors Has $882,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Financial Life Advisors trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 78.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,154 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 16,086.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,831,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765,018 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4,447.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,542,000 after purchasing an additional 647,011 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,936,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 353.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 590,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,945,000 after buying an additional 460,113 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:MTUM traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.88. The company had a trading volume of 629,357 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.