Financial Life Advisors Increases Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Financial Life Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,440 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Financial Life Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Financial Life Advisors owned 0.08% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $17,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 31,137 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $43.86. 590,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,469. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $46.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.33.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.1298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

