Financial Life Advisors Purchases 571 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Financial Life Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Financial Life Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.09. The stock had a trading volume of 166,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.16.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

