Financial Life Advisors Purchases Shares of 6,174 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Financial Life Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.10. The stock had a trading volume of 180,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.85 and its 200 day moving average is $105.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

