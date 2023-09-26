Financial Life Advisors Sells 1,410 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Financial Life Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 52.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,312,614 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,363,000 after purchasing an additional 746,459 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,871,000. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,939,000 after purchasing an additional 206,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,092,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $158.63. 154,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.56. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

