Financial Life Advisors Sells 51,344 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Financial Life Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,344 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,323,000 after buying an additional 71,796 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after buying an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

VMBS stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.00. The stock had a trading volume of 217,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,630. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.79. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $47.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

