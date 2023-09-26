Financial Life Advisors Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Financial Life Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,558 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.0% of Financial Life Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Innova Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,198,000 after purchasing an additional 33,355 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,728,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,104,000. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 83,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 19,122 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.76. 2,730,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,794,670. The company has a market cap of $107.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.70.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.