First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

First Capital Realty Stock Performance

TSE FCR traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$20.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,044,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,009. First Capital Realty has a 52 week low of C$18.60 and a 52 week high of C$22.79.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.44). The business had revenue of C$176.68 million during the quarter.

