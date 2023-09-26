First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

First Community Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCCO opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. First Community has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.57.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. First Community had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $20.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 million. Analysts predict that First Community will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Community Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Community

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 314.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of First Community by 4,253.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Community during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of First Community during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Community during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 58.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

