First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.88.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FFWM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of First Foundation from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 3.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 8.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 23.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 4.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $384.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.99. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $19.46.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $61.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.67 million. First Foundation had a negative net margin of 28.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is -2.87%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

