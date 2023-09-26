First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC cut its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96,150 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,132,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,345,000. State Street Corp increased its position in First Horizon by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,368,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,357 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in First Horizon by 1,877.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,889,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,372,000 after buying an additional 2,743,189 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FHN has been the topic of several recent research reports. SpectralCast restated a “reinstates” rating on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.42.

First Horizon Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE FHN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.25. 756,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,178,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.36.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.19 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

