First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) to Issue $0.20 Monthly Dividend

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Shares of TSE:FN traded up C$0.18 on Tuesday, hitting C$36.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,774. The stock has a market cap of C$2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.30. First National Financial has a 1-year low of C$32.72 and a 1-year high of C$41.80. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,984.55.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$256.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$229.70 million. First National Financial had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 28.43%. Analysts expect that First National Financial will post 3.8366492 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$42.33.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

