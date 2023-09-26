First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Acquired by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 70.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,839 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,100,000 after purchasing an additional 14,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 313,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 109,087 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.21. 103,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,159. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $48.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.59 and its 200-day moving average is $47.79.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

