First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 187,141 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 440,035 shares.The stock last traded at $44.98 and had previously closed at $45.23.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day moving average is $43.58.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a $0.0088 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 346.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.