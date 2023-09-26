First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 187,141 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 440,035 shares.The stock last traded at $44.98 and had previously closed at $45.23.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day moving average is $43.58.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a $0.0088 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 5 Oversold Semiconductor Stocks to Nibble On Ahead of Q3 Earnings
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 3 Stocks That Really, Really Need the Defense Bill to Pass
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- AI Race Accelerates with Amazon’s Investment In Anthropic
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.