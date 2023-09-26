Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Shares Gap Down to $4.20

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.20, but opened at $3.75. Flotek Industries shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 22,458 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flotek Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Flotek Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $678.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.47.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 70.40% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.59 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flotek Industries

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flotek Industries in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flotek Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Flotek Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flotek Industries during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

