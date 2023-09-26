Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,211 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of F. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,091 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,430 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.8% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,687 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 2.7% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $12.52. The stock had a trading volume of 15,224,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,529,293. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

