Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $22.61

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.61 and last traded at $22.69, with a volume of 90698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.52%.

Institutional Trading of Four Corners Property Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 27,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 7.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

