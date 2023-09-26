Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) is Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s Largest Position

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC reduced its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,933,455 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 13,215 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan comprises approximately 5.6% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned about 0.13% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $77,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,191,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,303,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,362 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,946,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,206,962,000 after purchasing an additional 626,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,338,465 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,033,858,000 after purchasing an additional 472,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,533,638 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $628,278,000 after purchasing an additional 753,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 16,000,375 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $654,575,000 after buying an additional 1,754,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.92. 1,519,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,843,567. The firm has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.94. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.65 and its 200 day moving average is $39.14.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

