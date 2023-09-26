Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Position Trimmed by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685,084 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 101,495 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $27,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410,429 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $117,323,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $113,926,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,191,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,303,397,000 after buying an additional 2,667,362 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $98,937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.14.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

View Our Latest Report on Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.