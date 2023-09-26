FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 31.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.3% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after acquiring an additional 145,582,878 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,847,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,258,000 after acquiring an additional 126,709 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,281,000 after purchasing an additional 155,398 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH traded down $2.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.81. 299,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,457. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $273.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $262.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.03. The company has a market capitalization of $68.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.