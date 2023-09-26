FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 232 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.05. 573,005 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.48. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

