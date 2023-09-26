FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.09. The stock had a trading volume of 456,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,405. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.57. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

