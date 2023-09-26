FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 181 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in General Electric by 53.6% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.66. The stock had a trading volume of 312,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,045,699. General Electric has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $117.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.80%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

