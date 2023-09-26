FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $53.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,509,183. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.70. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $56.92.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

