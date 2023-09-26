Fundamentum LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fundamentum LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $666,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.89.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $154.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.82 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The company has a market capitalization of $131.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.95 and a 200-day moving average of $177.07.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

