Fundamentum LLC Has $2.76 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fundamentum LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 151.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,078 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,886 shares during the quarter. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $198.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.77. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

