Fundamentum LLC Has $694,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Fundamentum LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,309,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,431,195,000 after purchasing an additional 997,389 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after buying an additional 7,178,474 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,531,936,000 after buying an additional 545,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,875,000 after buying an additional 607,321 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,459,000 after buying an additional 1,707,780 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ITW opened at $234.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.21 and a 200-day moving average of $238.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.27 and a 1-year high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.18.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

