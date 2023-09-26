Fundamentum LLC Purchases 2,515 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fundamentum LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,904 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the quarter. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after buying an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,464,453,000 after buying an additional 5,767,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.12.

Comcast Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.43. The stock has a market cap of $183.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.