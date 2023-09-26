Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Buys New Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for 3.3% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 91.4% during the second quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

OEF traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.53. 47,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $157.57 and a 52 week high of $214.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.85.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

