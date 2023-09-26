Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,265 shares during the period. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund comprises about 1.7% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFC. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $163,000.

Shares of FFC stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.93. 32,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,332. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $17.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.65.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.0815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.28%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

