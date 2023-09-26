Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Has $2.50 Million Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,337 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for 2.6% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MOAT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MOAT stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.10. 779,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.42.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.