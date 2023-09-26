Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Increases Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OHI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.13.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE OHI traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $33.64. 319,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,977. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 262.75%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Recommended Stories

