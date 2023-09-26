Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up 4.9% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.07. 297,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,797. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $104.62 and a 52-week high of $159.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.2448 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

