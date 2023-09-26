Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Sells 473 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lessened its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Iron Mountain accounts for 1.3% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after purchasing an additional 261,765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,015,000 after acquiring an additional 837,623 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,584,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,550,000 after acquiring an additional 436,842 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,698,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,219,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,231,000 after purchasing an additional 116,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IRM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.62. 253,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,336. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.48.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total value of $140,979.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,672,559.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total value of $140,979.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,672,559.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $738,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,226.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,254 shares of company stock worth $4,891,973. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

