Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Sells 4,886 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC decreased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,116 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,886 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.51. The company had a trading volume of 12,069,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,510,301. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.73.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

