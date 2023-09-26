Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Sells 5,260 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.68 on Tuesday, hitting $156.87. 392,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,783. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $167.33. The company has a market capitalization of $67.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.79 and its 200 day moving average is $158.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

