Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Sells 9,092 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 70.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,092 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 80,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 87,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.3% in the second quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 9,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $76.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,455,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,021,596. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $94.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.